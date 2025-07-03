Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Gadkari’s Ranchi-bound flight diverted to Gaya amid heavy rain

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jul 03, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari was travelling from Jharkhand’s Garhwa to Ranchi to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth ₹6,300 crore

Gaya: Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari’s flight to Ranchi in Jharkhand was diverted to Gaya International Airport on Thursday afternoon due to bad weather.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari’s flight landed safely at Gaya International Airport at 4.30 pm on Thursday. (@BJP4Jharkhand)
Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari's flight landed safely at Gaya International Airport at 4.30 pm on Thursday. (@BJP4Jharkhand)

Gadkari was travelling from Jharkhand’s Garhwa to Ranchi to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth 6,300 crore, officials said.

Gaya International Airport director Bangjit Saha said the minister’s plane was diverted because of bad weather and low visibility following heavy rain.

The flight landed safely at Gaya International Airport at 4.30 pm on Thursday. “As soon as the minister’s plane was given permission to land, the paramilitary forces cordoned off the runway and ensured a safe landing. The minister took a rest in the waiting lounge,” Saha said.

The minister left after a chartered plane arrived from Ranchi. “He left for Ranchi at 5:30 pm. Later his plane also took off safely for Ranchi,” Saha added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
