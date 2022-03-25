Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Poster theek se laga liye’: Sisodia's attack on BJP MLAs over Kashmir Files

Manish Sisodia on Friday said inside the Assembly that film people are not letting BJP MLAs sleep at night and are sending them to put up posters of the film. 
Manish Sisodia on Friday continued attack on The Kashmir Files. 
Published on Mar 25, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the status report of the Outcome Budget 2021-2022, he did not miss a chance to slam the BJP over Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, a day after Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the filmmaker can upload the movie on YouTube so that everyone can watch the movie free.

Continuing the tirade against the BJP for its support to the film, Sisodia on Friday said, "Which is the government that puts up posters of films? And which is the government that does what it promises. Poster theek se laga liye raat ko? (Did you complete putting up posters at night?. You have got good jobs. See, now they will get to earn something for putting up posters."

 

As BJP MLAs created a ruckus inside the Assembly, Sisodia told the chair, "Please leave them. They are agitated inside. Probably they could not meet the target of putting up posters last night. Maybe the gum ran out. Film people do not let them sleep at night; they ask them to put up posters."

The Aam Aadmi Paty government has been the latest to dabble into the controversy over Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which have been made tax free in several BJP-ruled states. BJP MLAs in Delhi have been demanding the same in the national capital.

Kejriwal drew flak after he said the movie can be uploaded on YouTube as BJP leaders on Twitter shared Kejriwal's old tweets where he made Nil Battey Sannata and Saand ki Aankh tax-free.

"Some BJP members were raising slogans for making The Kashmir Files tax free and some were raising slogans for closing liquor shops. They even don't know what slogans to raise. Is this the reason you came to politics? To put up the poster of a movie? What will you say to your children?" Kejriwal said. "Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you? Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP," Kejriwal said and then appealed to the BJP MLAs to not promote The Kashmir Files.

