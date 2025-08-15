New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday announced Vir Chakra medals — India’s third-highest wartime honour — posthumously to two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their heroic act during Operation Sindoor. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu also approved 16 BSF personnel for the Medal for Gallantry (GM) for their exceptional bravery during India’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike. Posthumous Vir Chakra for 2 BSF soldiers

The two BSF men — Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham — were on duty at border outpost Kharkola in Jammu, barely 200 metres from the International Border, which had come under intense shelling and drone attacks.

“On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, when rogue drones approached the post to drop explosives and guide fire mortar, Constable Chingkham moved along with his post commander, Imteyaz, who was organising his troops to neutralise the drone. A mortar shell exploded, causing injuries to the two personnel along with others,” their Vir Chakra citation said.

Despite his critical condition, Chingkham refused evacuation, choosing to remain beside his post commander and continue to fight. “He crawled unaided to the morcha and held his position,” it said.

Imteyaz, despite the serious nature of his injuries, continued to fight the enemy, retaliated, and motivated his troops, the citation said.

Vir Charka is a wartime military bravery award and third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

The government also announced Medal for Gallantry (GM) for 16 BSF personnel for their exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor, when they shot down enemy drones, rescued injured comrades, supplied ammunition under fire, and destroyed Pakistani posts and surveillance equipment along the border. The citation shared by the government described the acts of the personnel during Operation Sindoor — India’s military action on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Those approved for GM awards are: Assistant Commandants Abhishek Srivastav and Alok Negi, Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore, Inspector Devi Lal, Sub Inspector Vyas Dev, Assistant Sub Inspectors Udai Vir Singh and Rajappa BT, Head Constables Brij Mohan Singh and Sahib Singh, and Constables Kanwaraj Singh, Suddi Rabha, Depeswar Barman, Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada, and Manohar Xalxo.

“This Independence Day, 16 brave Seema Praharis are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery and unmatched valour. Their resolute and steadfast actions during Operation Sindoor are a testament to the nation’s faith and trust reposed in India’s First Line of Defence,” BSF said in a statement.