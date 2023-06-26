Delhi discoms allowed to hike power tariffs. AAP govt blames Centre

The power regulator in Delhi has allowed distribution companies to increase power tariffs in the national capital after they sought a cost-reflective tariff for the current financial year. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to charge 9.42 per cent more on top of the prevailing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 per cent. Delhi's power regulator announced the decision after discoms sought a cost-reflective tariff. (HT Photo)

Electricity rates in Delhi have not been hiked since 2014.

The Delhi NCT administration said the fresh rise in power tariffs will not affect the consumers, reported ANI.

"Consumers will not be directly affected by this increase. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices keep increasing and decreasing. Electricity becomes cheaper in winter, while the price increases slightly in summer. In every quarterly review, there is a marginal increase or decrease in the prices under the power purchase agreement," an official statement by the Delhi NCT administration said.

Delhi minister Atishi said the consumers who get free electricity up to 200 units will have no impact from the latest rise in tariffs. However, she added other consumers will have to pay about an 8 per cent surcharge. She also blamed the central government for the power tariff hike in the national capital.

“The electricity tariff in Delhi is increasing only because of the mismanagement of the Central government and the increasing rates of coal blocks,” Atishi said.

“There is no shortage of coal mines in India then why is the price of coal increasing, why the electricity-producing companies are forced to buy coal at higher rates,” she added.

In their true-up (reconciliation of actual and estimated accounts) petitions, the discoms showed a revenue gap of ₹2,906 crore. The aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) petitions project a standalone revenue gap of ₹7,817 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

