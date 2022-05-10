Power cut leads to embarrassing moment at Madhya Pradesh wedding

Power cuts can cause a lot of hardship, especially to those without the luxury of a backup supply. Unexpected cuts can also create confusion but nothing (perhaps) quite as dramatic as causing such chaos that you nearly marry the wrong person!

That was what happened in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, when a power cut led to a 'bride-groom exchange', news agency ANI reported Tuesday.

The 'mistake' was later rectified, ANI said.

The incident took place on May 5.

The brides' father said his two daughters - both getting married on the same day - were wearing similar outfits. When the lights went out this caused confusion and the couples were wrongly paired. Thankfully, this was noticed on time and the right pairs were wed.

"During the wedding on May 5, two of my daughters were wearing the same bridal outfits which caused confusion. But the marriage was held with the right match," Ramesh said.

MP | Power cut led to 'bride-groom exchange' in Aslana village, Ujjain; mistake rectified later



Rampant power cuts have been witnessed in parts of the country due to the shortage of coal. Also, power demand is at an all-time high due to scorching heat across the country.

The government, however, has insisted there is no scarcity.

Meanwhile, in another wedding-related incident from Madhya Pradesh, a dispute broke out after a groom wore a 'sherwani' to his wedding - something to which the bride's family objected. This incident took place in the state's Dhar district.

According to PTI, the two sides hurled stones at each other and a violent clash ensued. The scuffle took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after relatives of the bride insisted the groom wear a 'dhoti-kurta' during the rituals as per tribal tradition and not a 'sherwani'.