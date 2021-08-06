Power cuts in Bengaluru: These parts will see disruption from today

Power supply will be affected in some parts of Bengaluru between 10am and 5pm on Friday due to the scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said. The areas where power supply will be affected are Gollahalli, Jalli Machine, Kalkere, Laxmipura, Sakalavara, Hullahalli, Chinnappana Palya, CK Palya, PSPB School, Tulip Gate and Hullukasavanahalli village.

Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra, said the electricity supply board.

The areas which will experience power disruption are Dommasandra, Katriguppe, TC Halli, Neriga, Janthagondanahalli, Nekkundi, Halasahalli, Ramanayakanahalli, Kommasandra, Thippasandra, Gonigattapura, Chikkanahalli, Dasarahalli, Kuguru, Madanahalli, Kammanahalli, Chambenahalli, Kallahalli, Ittanguru, Sompura, Chambenahalli Main Road to Sarjapur Main Road, Chowdadenahalli Circle to Sompura, Trinity, Kristal Confident, Kuthaganahalli, Doddathimmasandra, Kugur, Madappanahalli, Banahalli, Adithya Homes and surrounding places.

The city faced a power cut from July 26 to July 31 between 10am and 5pm due to the installation of the new MEI switchgear of Bank-1 and Bank-2 at 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station.

The areas that were affected were Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Agaram, Viveknagar, Sonnenahalli, Vannarpet. Austin Town, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quatrus, Lindon street, Palm Grove Road, Xavior Layout, YG Palyam, Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Lifestyle, Campbell Road Junction, Richmond Road, Rudrappa Garden, Austin town, Neelasandra, Bazar Street, RK Garden, Rose Garden and ORC road,an official release from the electricity board said.