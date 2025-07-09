Power supply among public services likely to be hit today due to Bharat Bandh

Power supply in parts of India may be disrupted today as trade unions and farmers’ groups observe a nationwide strike — Bharat Bandh — to protest against the government’s alleged “pro-corporate” and “anti-worker policies.” The strike, called by a coalition of central trade unions, is also expected to impact banking services and public transport in several states. Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 25 crore workers strike, power outages feared.(Representative image/HT Photo)

Over 25 crore workers from various sectors have joined the Bharat Bandh strike protest against what they call the government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate” policies.

“We are demanding from the government to address unemployment, recruitments against sanctioned posts, creation of more jobs, increase in days and remuneration of MGNREGA workers, and enactment of similar legislation for urban areas,” the All India Trade Union Congress’s Amarjeet Kaur said. Follow Bharat bandh live updates.

Power supply likely to be disrupted

India’s power supply may face partial disruption as nearly 27 lakh electricity sector employees are participating in the Bharat Bandh today. Power grids in some regions are expected to be under pressure, especially in states with high union mobilisation.

“The government continues to impose the four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining and favour employers,” said Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha.

Public transport to be affected

In major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, public transportation services such as buses, taxis, and app-based ride platforms like Rapido or Uber are likely to be delayed or limited.

Protest marches and road blockades are anticipated, particularly during peak commute hours.

Citizens have been advised to plan their travel in advance and check for local traffic advisories. Today’s strike news indicates longer travel times and possible traffic diversions in several urban centres.

Railways may see isolated protests

While no official railway unions have declared participation, minor disruptions may occur due to Bharat Bandh protest strike demonstrations at or near railway stations. Localised delays and increased security at major junctions are expected, but a full-scale railway shutdown is not anticipated.

Banking services take a hit

Banking operations may be severely affected today. Employee groups from nationalised and private sector banks are supporting the Bharat Bandh trade unions strike India. ATM services, cheque clearances, and branch-level operations could face delays in many parts of the country.

No closure for educational institutions

Despite the widespread strike action, there has been no government advisory directing schools or colleges to close. Classes are expected to function normally.

Why is Bharat Bandh being observed today?

The Bharat Bandh on July 9 has been called by a coalition of central trade unions and farmers’ organisations to protest against what they allege are the government’s pro-corporate and anti-worker policies.

The unions are opposing the four new labour codes, privatisation of public sector enterprises, contractualisation of jobs, and lack of employment opportunities. They also accuse the government of ignoring demands related to wage security, social welfare, and job creation, while pushing reforms that they claim favour large corporations over workers and farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with a coalition of agricultural workers’ unions, has backed the ongoing strike and announced plans for large-scale mobilisations in rural areas, according to union leaders.

Similar nationwide strikes were previously held by trade unions on November 26, 2020, March 28–29, 2022, and February 16 last year.

(With PTI inputs)