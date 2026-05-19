Powerful in-laws, missing husband, CCTV twist: 5 details fuelling suspicion in Bhopal dowry case

Barely five months after moving into a powerful legal family in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a 33-year-old woman was found dead inside her marital home - leaving behind disturbing chats about feeling “trapped”, an absconding husband, conflicting claims of abuse and mental illness, and CCTV footage now under intense scrutiny as investigators probe allegations of dowry harassment and murder. Bhopal police have launched a manhunt to find the husband, who is the prime accused in the dowry death case. (PTI)

The woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws’ home in Katara Hills area on May 12. Her husband, a lawyer, and mother-in-law, a retired judge, have both been named in an FIR related to dowry death, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes allegations of harassment, assault and destruction of evidence.

The case has triggered outrage across social media and drawn attention because of the accused family’s legal background, multiple alleged lapses in the investigation and the emergence of CCTV footage from the night of the incident.

Here are five developments that have kept the case shrouded in questions:

1. Powerful legal family, absconding husband The accused woman's husband is a lawyer, while his mother is a retired judge who also served in senior judicial and academic positions. The victim’s family has repeatedly alleged that the accused family’s influence could compromise the investigation.

A Bhopal court recently rejected the husband’s anticipatory bail plea, after which police announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. However, the retired judge was granted anticipatory bail earlier.

Also read - Dating app match, barely six-month marriage: How ‘dowry death’ victim met her Bhopal husband

The victim’s father has publicly expressed fears that the accused may use “money and power” to secure relief from higher courts unless immediate arrests are made.

2. Chilling chats about feeling ‘trapped’ In WhatsApp messages shared by the woman’s family, she repeatedly described feeling “trapped”, “suffocated” and emotionally broken inside her marriage.

In one message to her mother, she allegedly wrote: “These people won’t let me cry, nor give me a reason to smile.” In another, she said she felt “badly trapped”.