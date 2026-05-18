‘Mai buri tarah phas gayi hun': Noida woman days before death at marital home in Bhopal

She felt trapped. She was under tremendous mental pressure. She made desperate pleas for help. But at the end, she fell silent. A 33-year-old woman who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal last week, her trauma of evident from her chats with her family and friends which indicate extreme mental and emotional abuse from her husband and mother-in-law, who is a retired judge. Photo for representation (PTI/representative )

The woman's family is unable to come to terms with the loss and are now fighting for justice as they fear that evidence might be tampered given the accused family's high profile and fear that the facts might twisted in their favour.

Her family has accused the man and his mother of murder. The family also claims that deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

‘I am trapped badly’ In one of the chats presumably with her mother, the woman said that she felt ‘badly trapped’. “Na ronay denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge (They won't let me cry, neither will they give me a reason to smile),” the woman tells her mother in one message.

“Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly).”

“In sabko ye lagta hai ki mai drugs karti hu, isiliye mera mood kharab rehta hai (They all think I am into drugs which is why I am always in a bad mood)”

“Mujhe to bohat zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa ( I am feeling very suffocated, maa)”

In other messages she tells her mother that her husband accused her of infidelity because she wanted to abort her pregnancy. “Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha (He is asking me whose child was I bearing)”