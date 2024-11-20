Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India to release Maharashtra, Jharkhand exit polls

Psephologist Pradeep Gupta on Wednesday said that his firm Axis My India will independently release the exit poll predictions for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Chairman & MD of Axis My India, Pradeep Gupta.(PTI file photo)

Pradeep Gupta used to release exit poll predictions in partnership with the India Today news channel. However, the Axis My India and the channel parted ways earlier this year.

The split took place after the former's prediction for the 2024 general election was off the mark.

Axis My India had predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar.”

The exit poll projected the BJP would capture between 322 and 340 seats, an increase from their 303 seats in 2019. However, the actual results saw the BJP falling short of a simple majority.

In the recent Haryana election, Pradeep Gupta's company predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana, projecting 53-65 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The BJP, however, edged the Congress out in a neck-and-neck election contest.

Pradeep Gupta today shared a poster on X saying that the company's prediction can be accessed at www.axismyindia.org. The poster indicated that he would also appear on three news channels.

Earlier this month, Pradeep Gupta shared on X that his company's American unit had accurately predicted the outcome of the US election.

"As counting enters the final lap, Axis My America's prediction of Donald Trump getting elected as the next US President is spot on for both popular vote and electoral votes. While many local pollsters missed the mark, Axis My America which is a subsidiary of Axis My India got it Bang on!," he wrote on X.

Donald Trump won the US election.