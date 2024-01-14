Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to open to public tomorrow

The Narendra Modi gallery in the Prime Ministers’ Museum will be open to public from January 16 and President Droupadi Murmu will be its first visitor on Monday, said Surya Prakash, vice-chairman in the executive council of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library. The museum has 10 dedicated sections, which depicts the contributions of the Modi government in the past 10 years. (HT photo)

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was incomplete till now without the Modi gallery, he added.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“There are many things that happened in the country that are good, bad and indifferent, but what we want to do is give a feel of the progress we have achieved in the last 75 years,” Prakash said. “Till now the Sangrahalaya was incomplete without the Modi galley.”

The new gallery is situated next to the Manmohan Singh gallery and has 10 dedicated sections, which depict the contributions of the Narendra Modi government in the past 10 years. It is fronted by a display of Modi’s poem -- This is the time, this is the right time (Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai) -- which he recited from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2021.

The gallery depicts the life of Modi and showcases rare photographs of him through various stages of his life from his birth in 1950. There is also a Rising India section that provides details of the various schemes of his government. There is a section that displays the details of the various projects which the Prime Minister has either inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of.

The science and technology section showcases three major events that happened during Modi’s tenure -- the landing on the moon, Digital India and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Digital India zone shows how India has progressed since it adopted large-scale digitisation.

The global peace and harmony zone informs visitors about the foreign policy of the government and showcases Modi’s doctrine and approach, besides providing details of his 120 foreign visits to more than 64 countries.

The gallery also archives all the episodes of Mann ki Baat, the monthly radio broadcasts of the Prime Minister and showcases his annual “pariksha pe charcha (discussion on exams)”, among others.