Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pragya Thakur to host Yoga session on International Yoga Day
india news

Pragya Thakur to host Yoga session on International Yoga Day

In a bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the lawmakers about the practical sessions and lectures on Yoga
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:06 PM IST
MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament member Pragya Singh Thakur will virtually host a Yoga session that Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies is organising on the International Yoga Day for lawmakers on Sunday.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari seeks disqualification of Mukul Roy as Krishnanagar MLA

In a bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the lawmakers about the practical sessions and lectures on Yoga.

Yoga instructor Ami Desai will lead the first session as part of the programme. Sumedhanand Saraswati, the Parliament member from Rohtak, will hold a session titled “Yoga and Meditation for Holistic Well Being”. Thakur, the member of Parliament from Bhopal, will host the session “Yoga: A Way of Life”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP