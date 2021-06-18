Pragya Thakur to host Yoga session on International Yoga Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament member Pragya Singh Thakur will virtually host a Yoga session that Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies is organising on the International Yoga Day for lawmakers on Sunday.

In a bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the lawmakers about the practical sessions and lectures on Yoga.

Yoga instructor Ami Desai will lead the first session as part of the programme. Sumedhanand Saraswati, the Parliament member from Rohtak, will hold a session titled “Yoga and Meditation for Holistic Well Being”. Thakur, the member of Parliament from Bhopal, will host the session “Yoga: A Way of Life”.