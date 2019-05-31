Prahlad Patel, former student leader of the youth wing of the BJP, joins PM Modi’s cabinet again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Prahlad Patel, 58, hails from the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh. He was a Union minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996, 1999, 2014 and 2019. He won this election from Damoh, defeating Pratap Singh of the Congress party.

Patel began his political career as a student leader and held several posts with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. He sided with former Union minister Uma Bharti when she had rebelled against the leadership’s decision to make Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh’s CM in 2005. He later rejoined the BJP. Patel has focussed on working against pollution of Narmada river.

