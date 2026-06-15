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Prakash Raj joins CJP Protest in Bengaluru

Prakash Raj and Sonam Wangchuk protested in Bengaluru against India's education system irregularities, urging for reforms and judicial intervention.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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Actor Prakash Raj and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk joined a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday against alleged irregularities in India’s education and examination system, with both lending support to a campaign led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a citizens’ collective seeking changes to recruitment and competitive examinations.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, actor Prakash Raj and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest by CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to CBSE's on-screen marking system, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

The demonstration at Freedom Park brought together students, activists and supporters of the campaign, despite the downpour. The gathering sought judicial intervention over examination related issues.

Addressing the gathering, Raj questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over repeated allegations of examination paper leaks.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most educated. He has studied entire political science and has seen how politics works, how teachers function, and how papers get leaked. Then why are you silent, educated Prime Minister?” Raj said.

Raj also said he would like to see Wangchuk leading the country’s Education Ministry, describing him as someone who had devoted himself to rethinking education.

“I had a dream and a wish. I wish Sonam Wangchuk was our education minister. I want to thank Sonam Wangchuk. Who else will support a student’s movement if not a man who had a vision for education,” he said.

Wangchuk later widened his remarks beyond education, arguing that the country’s difficulties extended beyond economic measures. “India is not just a fiscal deficit anymore, but trust deficit,” he said.

He also spoke about fear among citizens, saying, “If people have to live in fear, they might as well have been born in China. At least the trains would have been faster.”

The organisation, led by Abhijeet Dipke, says it adopted the name Cockroach Janata Party after members were referred to as “cockroaches” during court proceedings connected to one of its petitions. The event also featured Dipke, whose organisation has built a campaign around alleged examination irregularities.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Dass said the movement began with a single social media post before growing into a nationwide campaign. “It started with a single tweet by Abhijeet Dipke, which led to this movement. We are challenging everyone, including the Supreme Court and the CJI who called us ‘cockroach’,” Dass said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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