Prakash Raj ‘shocked and hurt’ by Kichcha Sudeep's statement

Actor-politician Prakash Raj on Wednesday expressed shock over leading Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, announced that he will campaign for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the names suggested by him, giving "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections. Actor-politician Prakash Raj and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. (PTI, ANI)

"I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep's statement," ANI quoted Prakash Raj as saying.

Earlier today, Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party, termed media reports speculating Kichcha Sudeep's induction into the BJP as “fake news” and said the Kannada star was a “far more sensible citizen to fall prey" to the saffron party. He alleged that a “desperate BJP" was spreading “fake news” ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls.

“I strongly believe this is a Fake news spread by the desperate ,loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey (sic),” Prakash Raj said in a tweet referring to a media report.

When Sudeep was asked at a press conference about his reaction to Prakash Raj's comment, the Kannada actor said he “might say what he wants to say but I respect him as a filmstar. I'm looking forward to his films.”

Sudeep, however, made it clear that he is not contesting the polls and neither is he entering politics. The actor indicated that he is not even backing a party. Stressing his affection and respect for the chief minister and recalling that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.

"There were only a few people who stood by me during my difficult times and among them, the main person and my loved one is Basavaraj Bommai 'mama'. It is a duty and gratitude that I have for this loveable person," the multi-lingual actor said.

"I am here only because Bommai wants me to support a few people. However, I cannot campaign for everybody because humanly I cannot and I won't."

"It is for some of the people he wants me to support. When I tell him that I'm supporting him I will go by what he wants [and] his requirements. I cannot campaign for everybody," Sudeep said.

(With inputs from agencies)

