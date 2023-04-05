Home / India News / Prakash Raj ‘shocked and hurt’ by Kichcha Sudeep's statement

Prakash Raj ‘shocked and hurt’ by Kichcha Sudeep's statement

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 07:37 PM IST

Leading Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday announced his support to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in poll-bound Karnataka.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj on Wednesday expressed shock over leading Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, announced that he will campaign for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the names suggested by him, giving "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. (PTI, ANI)
Actor-politician Prakash Raj and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. (PTI, ANI)

"I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep's statement," ANI quoted Prakash Raj as saying.

Earlier today, Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party, termed media reports speculating Kichcha Sudeep's induction into the BJP as “fake news” and said the Kannada star was a “far more sensible citizen to fall prey" to the saffron party. He alleged that a “desperate BJP" was spreading “fake news” ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls.

“I strongly believe this is a Fake news spread by the desperate ,loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey (sic),” Prakash Raj said in a tweet referring to a media report.

When Sudeep was asked at a press conference about his reaction to Prakash Raj's comment, the Kannada actor said he “might say what he wants to say but I respect him as a filmstar. I'm looking forward to his films.”

Sudeep, however, made it clear that he is not contesting the polls and neither is he entering politics. The actor indicated that he is not even backing a party. Stressing his affection and respect for the chief minister and recalling that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.

"There were only a few people who stood by me during my difficult times and among them, the main person and my loved one is Basavaraj Bommai 'mama'. It is a duty and gratitude that I have for this loveable person," the multi-lingual actor said.

"I am here only because Bommai wants me to support a few people. However, I cannot campaign for everybody because humanly I cannot and I won't."

"It is for some of the people he wants me to support. When I tell him that I'm supporting him I will go by what he wants [and] his requirements. I cannot campaign for everybody," Sudeep said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp bharatiya janata party kichcha sudeep + 1 more
bjp bharatiya janata party kichcha sudeep
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out