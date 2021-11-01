Pralhad Joshi asks Coal India Ltd to ensure power plants have 18 days of stock by November 2021

Union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked the Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries to make “all out efforts” to ensure at least 18 days of coal stock with thermal power plants by the end of November.

The state-owned CIL has been prioritising the supply of coal temporarily to power producers to refill the reducing stocks of coal with them, news agency PTI reported.

During his virtual address during the 47th foundation day of CIL, the minister also called upon the central government subsidiary to increase its production to one billion tonnes by the end of 2024.

“Addressed virtually the 47th Foundation Day of @CoalIndiaHQ. Appreciated the national miner's efforts towards assuring India's energy security and encouraged employees to attain 1 billion tonne coal production,” Joshi tweeted following the event.

He also directed the CMDs of coal PSUs “to formulate revised targets and detailed strategy to attain this goal,” the Union ministry of coal said in a statement.

During his address, the minister said that the international coal prices have more than tripled in recent times and led to a 38% reduction in coal imports to India. Also, the minister said that the demand for electricity had gone up by 24% “indicative of robust economic growth.”

Joshi also lauded the manpower of CIL and said that even during the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19, “coal warriors worked round the clock to ensure the energy security of the nation,” recalling his recent visits to the various coal mines across the country.

The minister had recently visited some coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand amid concerns about a coal shortage in the country and its impact on the power supply. Earlier on October 13, he visited the Dipka, Gevra and Kusmunda coal mines in Chhattisgarh and on October 14 visited various mines belonging to the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) in Jharkhand.