Pralhad Joshi will not be replaced, says Yediyurappa

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday refuted allegation by Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts in north Karnataka that Union minister Pralhad Joshi had a “role in ousting him” and said that the minister’s candidature from Dharwad will not be replaced. Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa addresses a press conference on the Lingayat Seer Dingaleshwar Swamy's statement, in Hubballi on Thursday. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others are present. (ANI)

The members of various Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts on Wednesday had opposed Joshi’s candidacy from the Dharwad constituency for “undermining Lingayat political leaders and insulted many mathadishas (head of mutt)” and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to address their concerns by March 31.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Pakeer Dingaleshwar, swami of Shirahatti mutt, said, “He (Pralhad Joshi) intentionally undermined Lingayat political leaders and insulted many mathadishas, which is why we oppose his candidacy from Dharwad.”

Following a meeting with approximately 40 pontiffs from various mutts at Moorusavira mutt in Hubballi on Wednesday, Dingaleshwar said that their opposition is not directed towards the BJP as a whole but specifically towards Joshi’s candidacy. He also warned the BJP that if a decision regarding Joshi’s candidacy is not made by March 31, they will convene another meeting to finalise their stance on April 2.

While expressing suspicion that Joshi played a role in the removal of Yediyurappa, a prominent Lingayat leader, from the chief minister’s post, Dingaleshwar said that the Lingayat community, with its significant voting influence, would make a decisive choice if Joshi remains in the Dharwad contest. “Lingayats are aware of Joshi’s role in ousting our leader Yeddyurappa from the chief minister’s post, which is why we consider him anti-Lingayat,” he stated.

He further said that Joshi could contest from other constituencies but not from Dharwad while drawing a parallel with Jagadish Shettar who shifted to Belagavi. “We will not permit him to contest from Dharwad in any circumstances. His treatment of Lingayats and other backward communities is unacceptable. He only remembers them during elections,” he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Joshi said that as an MP, he has never discriminated against people based on caste or creed. “I have respect for swami Dingaleshwar, who has supported me in all the elections and I will meet the pontiff soon to address any misunderstandings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has asserted that Joshi’s candidacy from Dharwad would not change, citing BJP’s policy of not altering candidates or constituencies once announced. He also has clarified that Union minister Pralhad Joshi had no role in his removal from the chief minister’s post. “Pralhad Joshi had no role in it. In no circumstances will Joshi’s ticket be replaced,” he added.