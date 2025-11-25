'Pran jaye par vachan na jaye': PM Modi after hoisting sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Tuesday that the saffron flag he hoisted at the temple is a symbol of resolve, guiding us on the path of awakening and dedication. PM Modi on Tuesday hoisted a saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, marking the completion of its construction(Video grab and Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya in ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony on Tuesday, marking formal completion of its construction. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat. Follow live updates from the event here

PM Modi said the flag will inspire us to keep our word, even if it costs us our life. “Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye, jo kaha jaaye wohi kia jaaye.”

The flag represents the embodiment of Brahma, where truth and Dharma are established, PM Modi said, adding that it symbolises the triumph of truth and Dharma.

"Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Rama devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years...," PM Modi said, delivering an address at the event.

Ayodhya is the city where Lord Ram showed the world how a person is shaped by their values and culture, PM Modi said and added that, “When Ram went into exile from Ayodhya, he was a prince, but when he returned, he returned as the epitome of righteousness, Maryada Purushottam Ram.”

PM Modi hoisted the 10-feet high and 20-feet long saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir by pushing a button. The flag bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

The Dhwajarohan event comes nearly two years after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, which took place in January 2024.