Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting LIVE: PM Modi to hoist saffron flag today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high ‘shikhar’ of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special event today. The flag which will be hoisted in ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony is 10-feet tall and 22-feet long, and carries the image of a shining Sun along with an Om and the Kovidara tree....Read More
After the event, which is being described by many as the symbolic “second pran pratishtha", PM Modi will address the gathering.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting | Key points
- The flag will be placed on a “shikhar” built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the 800-metre Parkota that surrounds the temple follows designs from South India.
- At around 10 am, Modi will visit Saptmandir, which contains temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. After this, he will go to Sheshavtar Mandir.
- At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. He will then offer Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
- At around 12 noon, PM Modi will raise a saffron flag on the “shikhar” of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He will also address the gathering after this event.
- The rituals will be carried out by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi and South India under the guidance of Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.
- The placing of the triangular flag would mark the formal completion of the Ram Mandir after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the garbhagriha in January 2024.
- Ahead of his visit, security in Ayodhya has been strengthened. A total of 6970 security personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber teams and technical staff, have been deployed in the city.
- Many devotees arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram ahead of the flag ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the hoisting of a saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high ‘shikhar’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister extended a ‘heartfelt welcome’ to all guests.
“We extend a heartfelt welcome and salutation in the sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, the beloved abode of Lord Shri Ram—the embodiment of truth, righteousness, and compassion, the supreme exemplar of propriety—to all the esteemed guests and distinguished dignitaries gracing us with their presence to witness the divine and majestic hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on this auspicious occasion,” he posted on X.
On Monday, PM Modi said that Lord Ram is the soul of India and he will be a witness to the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple. For me, it is a matter of supreme fortune that tomorrow, on 25 November, at around 10 a.m., I will have the opportunity for darshan and worship in the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya," he said in a post on X.