'Centuries-old wounds are healing': PM Modi at Ayodhya Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “wounds and pain of centuries are healing today” as he ceremonially hoisted a saffron Dharma flag atop the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction. Describing the moment as the fulfilment of a 500-year-old resolve, PM Modi said the flag embodied the ideals of Lord Ram and symbolised the triumph of truth and righteousness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to offer prayers at a temple in Ayodhya(X/@NarendraModi)

PM Modi, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, raised the 10x20-ft triangular flag during the special Abhijit Muhurat, regarded as an auspicious constellation by Hindus.

The flag, emblazoned with a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree, was described by the Prime Minister as a symbol of awakening, dedication and centuries of collective effort.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the flag would serve as a “symbol of resolve”, guiding citizens on a path of awakening and dedication. He described it as the embodiment of collective dreams “passed down through centuries” and fulfilled through the penance and efforts of saints. “This is the Dharma flag, proclaiming the ideals of Lord Ram to the world,” he said, adding that it stood for the eternal values of truth and righteousness.

PM Modi also invoked Satyameva Jayate, emphasising that “truth alone triumphs, not falsehood,” and said the flag would inspire people to keep their word “even if it costs us our life”. The hoisting of the flag, he said, reaffirmed the triumph of truth and Dharma and the need to stand firmly by one’s principles.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the ceremony marked the formal completion of the Ram temple, a landmark in the long and emotive Ram Janmabhoomi journey.