Prasar Bharati goes 100% paperless

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has gone 100% paperless, with all its centres functioning as e-offices, according to a press release from the government.

This comes in less than two years since e-office was introduced in August 2019. Out of 577 Prasar Bharati centres across the country, 10% adopted e-office in 2019. By 2020, it was 74% of Prasar Bharati centres and the remaining 16% joined by June 18, 2021.

Anuradha Agrawal, additional director general (Tech), Prasar Bharati, said, “In 2019, we adopted e-office and it was picking up. But, it helped when Covid hit; files could not move and everyone was home. Even though we were home, data was available on e-office and we could complete our daily work very smoothly and efficiently. Covid did not affect even 1% of our work.”

She said adoption of e-Office was CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati’s initiative. “He made it clear that he would not receive any files in physical form. So in Delhi, we adopted e-office even before Covid and other centres did so during the pandemic. That’s how we became 100% paperless.”

According to the government statement, the CEO office has cleared 11,186 e-files since August 2019. Currently, only new files have been digitised and the old files remain in physical form. However, the public broadcaster aims to digitise the old files in the next phase.