Prashant Kishor explains why he won't contest Bihar elections: ‘Party thought I should…'

"The members of the party have decided that I should focus on working for the victory of the other candidates of the party, so I am not contesting the elections...," he further added.

Prashant Kishor said he has many responsibilities within the party. When asked if he wished to contest the elections, Prashant Kishor said: "I did go to fight polls, I looked into it, but the party's decision is most important, and I also stand by it."

After his big announcement during an interview, Kishor explained what behind the decision, and said the contest would have "distracted" him from focusing on strengthening his party.

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor made a big announcement just weeks ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. The poll strategist and politician would give the poll contest a miss this time, a decision he said his party members took.

Prashant Kishor, widely known for his election predictions, entered politics last year by launching the Jan Suraaj Party in October 2024. Since then, following his party’s launch and his active involvement in Bihar, it was expected that Kishor would contest the elections.

Speculation was also rife that he would contest the from Raghopur, an assembly seat in Vaishali district that has been represented by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. However, his didn't figure in any of the lists, and his party instead fielded a local businessman Chanchal Singh from the seat.

"The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls. And therefore, the party has announced another candidate from Raghopur, against Tejashwi Yadav. It was a decision we took in the larger interest of the party. If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work", Kishor said in an interview with news agency PTI.

During the interaction, Kishor also showed faith in his party's prospects in Bihar, and said he would launch a strong pushback against corruption if voted to power. "We have promised to rid Bihar of land mafia, sand mining mafia, and all other types of mafia. To this end, we have made six promises, including the scrapping of the bogus (farzi) prohibition policy", said Kishor.

The poll strategist also vowed to crack down on "100 most corrupt politicians and bureaucrats" and have their illegal wealth confiscated within the first month of forming a government in Bihar.