Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, says Bihar's 'voice must reach Delhi'

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday launched his political party, Jan Suraaj Party, in Patna, in the presence of eminent personalities.

Ahead of the launch, he asked the people at the event to raise the Jai Bihar slogan that reaches states where the people of the state are being abused and thrashed.

"You all need to say 'Jai Bihar' so loud that no one calls you and your children 'Bihari' and it feels like abuse. Your voice must reach Delhi. It must reach Bengal, where students from Bihar were beaten. It must reach Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Bombay wherever Bihari children were abused and beaten," Prashant Kishor said.

His remark comes days after two people were arrested for harassing two youths who came to Bengal's Siliguri to take an exam.

Jan Suraaj started as a campaign under which Prashant Kishor met with thousands of people from Bihar to understand their problems.

"At the beginning of the Jan Suraaj campaign, it was said that an important aim of this is to end the political helplessness under which in the last 25-30 years people voted for the BJP out of fear for Lalu Prasad due to the lack of any alternative. For this, the people of Bihar need to form a better alternative...That alternative should be a party of all the people of Bihar who want to form this together," he had said on September 30.

Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would suffer the same fate for backing Nitish Kumar that the Congress faced for backing Lalu Yadav. He claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar isn't mentally or physically fit to run the state.

Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar isn't in the right physical, mental and political state to run Bihar.

"The Congress helped Lalu Prasad run a 'jungle raj' for 15 years. The people of Bihar completely uprooted the Congress. The BJP will suffer the same fate," he said.

He said backing Nitish Kumar is the BJP's political compulsion.

"It knows that its alliance will lose if he remains at the helm, but it is the political compulsion of the BJP," said.

"A big section in Bihar is wondering if Nitish Kumar is mentally and physically fit to provide leadership to Bihar," he added.

