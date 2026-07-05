Prashant Kishor to fight election finally: Jan Suraaj names him candidate for July 30 Bankipur bypoll in Bihar

Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday declared its founder Prashant Kishor as the party candidate for the July 30 Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar. The party's decision was announced by its state president Manoj Bharti, following a core committee meeting.
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The Bankipur assembly by-election will be held on July 30, and votes polled will be counted on August 3. The last date for filing of nominations is July 13.
The seat was vacated by BJP president Nitin Nabin after he got elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Janata Janshakti Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier nominated social activist Veena Manvi as his party's candidate for the bypoll in the seat.
The BJP, of which the seat is a stronghold, is yet to formally announce a candidate but is reportedly mulling over leaders such as Ajay Alok, Neel Ratan Ghosh and Ajeet Kumar Lali.
Kishor's party could not secure a single seat in the 2025 assembly elections.
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