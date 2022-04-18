Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi for 2nd time in a week

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence for the second time in three days, amid speculations of him joining the Grand Old Party.

On Saturday, Kishor had met Gandhi wherein he gave a detailed presentation on an election for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. News agency ANI reported that the founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) was expected to join the Congress in the coming days. Kishor during the meeting also suggested that the Congress should focus on 370 seats for the 2024 elections.

Kishor also suggested that the Congress should contest alone in a few state assembly elections where it is strong or in the top or second position in the previous elections.

“Prashant Kishor had given a detailed presentation about the 2024 election strategy to the Congress president and some of her senior colleagues. The plan presented by Kishor will be looked at by a small group of people led by the Congress president,” KC Venugopal, the Congress' general secretary, said on Saturday.

Venugopal added that the group will give a report and the final decision will be taken within a week.

“He told the Congress that the BJP didn’t have a strong narrative in states like West Bengal and that’s what the opposition should focus on,” two people, who were present in Saturday's meeting, told HT.