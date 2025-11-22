Prashant Kishor promises to contribute 90% of his income to Jan Suraaj campaign in Bihar

Jan Suraaj Party founder and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday pledged to contribute 90 per cent of his income for his party's campaign over the next five years. Kishor was speaking to reporters after observing a day's silent fast at the Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran.(HT Photo)

He said he would donate “whatever assets” he had acquired over the last 20 years, with the exception of his house in Delhi, for the party, PTI news agency reported.

Kishor further requested the people of Bihar to donate ₹1,000 on a yearly basis to the party, while asserting that he would refuse to meet anyone who did not contribute this amount.

“Now, I request the people of Bihar to donate just ₹1,000 to the party on a yearly basis. I will not meet anyone who doesn't donate this amount to the party,” he said, speaking to reporters after observing a day's silent fast at the Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran.

Will visit all houses in state, says Kishor

Kishor also said that under the ‘Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra’ his party workers and him would visit all houses in the state “over 15-18 months.” He said this was to “create awareness among the people about the misdeeds of this government.”

He reiterated that the organisational strength of the Jan Suraaj Party would be a focus going forward. “he organisation of the Jan Suraaj Party will be strengthened before the campaign starts,” PTI quoted Kishor as saying.

Kishor further said that his party would ensure that ₹2 lakh promised by the NDA ahead of the polls reaches the women in Bihar. Speaking about cash transfers, he alleged that the NDA had “purchased votes by transferring ₹10,000 into the bank account of more than 1 crore women.”

“Now, they have no concern for the state or the people,” Kishor said, while adding that the state government can put him “behind bars” if he is “saying anything wrong.”

Kishor's Jan Suraaj failed to open account in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections. Despite garnering considerable public support, the party did not win any seat. It had contested on 238 of 243 seats in the polls.

The NDA registered a historic win the elections, bagging 202 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The opposition Mahagathbandhan could secure only 35 seats in the polls.