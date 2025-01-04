Prashant Kishor reacts to ' 2 crore vanity van' charge at BPSC protest: 'To relieve myself...'

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been observing fast-unto-death over the BPSC protest, reacted to a row over a 'vanity van’ parked near Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, saying he uses the vehicle to "relieve" himself. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during his indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE).(PTI)

The vehicle, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor launched his ‘aamaran anshan’ on Thursday evening.

Prashant Kishor told the media on Saturday that if he went home to relieve himself, journalists would say he went to have food. He also debunked reports that the rent of the vehicle was ₹25 lakh per day.

“I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap... Some people said the vanity van is worth ₹2 crore and the rent for the same is ₹25 lakh per day... I want to convey this through mediapersons… let this van be taken away and in return, give me ₹25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as a washroom,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Prashant Kishor questions the media

He also questioned the media if they would ask the same question to PM Narendra Modi or CM Nitish Kumar.

"Will you be able to question prime minister Narendra Modi or Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they enjoy?” Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor has backed the agitation of students demanding cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), held on December 13, over allegations of question paper leak.

The Patna police recently filed an FIR against Kishor and his supporters saying their agitation at the site was illegal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is among several opposition leaders who backed the protest.