Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prashant Kishor reacts to ' 2 crore vanity van' charge at BPSC protest: 'To relieve myself...'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Prashant Kishor told the media that if he went home to relieve himself, journalists would say he went to have food.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been observing fast-unto-death over the BPSC protest, reacted to a row over a 'vanity van’ parked near Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, saying he uses the vehicle to "relieve" himself.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during his indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE).(PTI)
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during his indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE).(PTI)

The vehicle, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor launched his ‘aamaran anshan’ on Thursday evening.

Prashant Kishor told the media on Saturday that if he went home to relieve himself, journalists would say he went to have food. He also debunked reports that the rent of the vehicle was 25 lakh per day.

“I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap... Some people said the vanity van is worth 2 crore and the rent for the same is 25 lakh per day... I want to convey this through mediapersons… let this van be taken away and in return, give me 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as a washroom,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Prashant Kishor questions the media

He also questioned the media if they would ask the same question to PM Narendra Modi or CM Nitish Kumar.

"Will you be able to question prime minister Narendra Modi or Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they enjoy?” Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor has backed the agitation of students demanding cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), held on December 13, over allegations of question paper leak.

The Patna police recently filed an FIR against Kishor and his supporters saying their agitation at the site was illegal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is among several opposition leaders who backed the protest.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On