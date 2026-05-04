Prashant Kishor’s old prediction on Vijay resurfaces as TVK surges in Tamil Nadu:'Keep the video, play it after results'

As counting trends in Tamil Nadu begin to take shape, an old political remark is making the rounds on social media. A statement made months ago by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor about actor-turned-politician Vijay is now being widely circulated, with many pointing to how closely it aligns with the current trajectory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Prashant Kishor’s old prediction on Vijay resurfaces as TVK surges in Tamil Nadu. (PTI/File Photo)

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Not too long ago, the idea of TVK emerging as a dominant force in Tamil Nadu politics was met with disbelief. When the Axis My India exit poll projected that the party could secure anywhere between 98 and 120 seats, the prediction drew ridicule among several people.

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{{^usCountry}} As trends now indicate TVK leading in over 100 of the 234 constituencies, those early dismissals are being revisited. A prediction that stayed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As trends now indicate TVK leading in over 100 of the 234 constituencies, those early dismissals are being revisited. A prediction that stayed {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such confidence in TVK’s prospects has been expressed. More than a year before the elections, during a television interview, Prashant Kishor had already articulated a similar view about Vijay’s political chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such confidence in TVK’s prospects has been expressed. More than a year before the elections, during a television interview, Prashant Kishor had already articulated a similar view about Vijay’s political chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Thanthi TV in March last year, Kishor was asked about the party’s future and whether alliances might shape its path. His response was unequivocal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Thanthi TV in March last year, Kishor was asked about the party’s future and whether alliances might shape its path. His response was unequivocal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The commitment is to go alone, absolutely. I don't see that changing. Keep this video, play it when results are out," he said. ‘Good chance to win Tamil Nadu’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The commitment is to go alone, absolutely. I don't see that changing. Keep this video, play it when results are out," he said. ‘Good chance to win Tamil Nadu’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kishor didn’t stop at broad optimism. When pressed to clarify what he meant by a “good chance,” he made a far more pointed assertion: "Good chance to win Tamil Nadu." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishor didn’t stop at broad optimism. When pressed to clarify what he meant by a “good chance,” he made a far more pointed assertion: "Good chance to win Tamil Nadu." {{/usCountry}}

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The interviewer pushed further, questioning whether that confidence extended to achieving the majority mark of 118 seats required to form a government in the state. Kishor’s reply left little room for ambiguity.

That very clip is now circulating widely across social media platforms, as TVK’s performance appears to mirror the confidence Kishor had expressed back then. With the party leading in a significant number of seats, far ahead of established players like the DMK and AIADMK alliances, the prediction is being seen by many as strikingly prescient.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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