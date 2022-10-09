Prashant Kishor says age is catching up with CM Nitish, JD (U) hits back

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said “age was catching up” with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is “surrounded by people he did not trust”.

Reacting to the chief minister’s allegations that he suggested a merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress four years ago, Kishor, who is on a state-level padayatra, told reporters in West Champaran district that Kumar spoke differently about what he wished to say.

“Slowly, age seems to be catching up with Nitish Kumar, and he seems to be growing delusional since he has been surrounded by the people who he can’t trust,” said Kishor, who has earlier worked with the Bihar CM both as a professional and a party colleague.

“Had he been under his usual self, he would not have made two contradictory statements about me at the same time. How can I suggest the merger of Janata Dal (United) with the Congress, had I been working under the BJP agenda,” Kishor added.

On Saturday, Kumar said, “He (Kishor) came to meet me (recently), but I never sought to meet him. He indulges in senseless talks. About four years ago, he came up with suggestions to merge the JD (U) with the Congress.”

Dismissing Kishor as a political non-entity, JD (U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said Kishor made the JD (U) merger proposal to the CM in his presence.

“Kishor had sought to become a deputy CM, but I had offered him to be inducted as a minister as Sushil Modi was already the deputy CM,” said Singh, adding that nobody trusts him as he was doing principle-less politics.

