 Prashant Kishor says BJP won't get 370 seats alone; his advice for INDIA is...
Prashant Kishor says BJP won't get 370 seats alone; his advice for INDIA is...

Prashant Kishor says BJP won't get 370 seats alone; his advice for INDIA is...

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The BJP may break into double digits in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Prashant Kishor predicted.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor said it is very unlikely that BJP will get 370 seats alone in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. In an interview with Times Now, Prashant Kishor said he will be very surprised if BJP gets 370 Lok Sabha seats alone as the possibility as of now is very lean and almost zero. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about this number in Parliament. But I think this is just a target for the BJP workers, not the possibility," Prashant Kishor said giving his prediction for the upcoming election. Narendra Modi mentioned the figure 370 for the first time in Parliament in the context of Article 370 which his government scrapped in a landmark decision of his second term and said BJP will get 370 seats alone and NDA will cross 400. Subsequently, PM Modi repeated the target of 370 seats in many rallies that he addressed.

Prashant Kishor said the chances of BJP getting 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election on its own are almost nil. (PTI)
Prashant Kishor said the chances of BJP getting 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election on its own are almost nil. (PTI)

"There is a chance of BJP doing very well in Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, BJP may for the first time break into double digits. In Telangana too, the BJP will do well," Prashant Kishor said.

"Issues like Sandeshkhali are bound to dent the ruling party. But with or without Sandeshkhali, the BJP is rising in Bengal. 2024's election result in Bengal will come as a surprise to many in Delhi who think BJP is finished in Bengal," Prashant Kishor said.

'India will not become China if PM Modi is back for a third term'

Prashant Kishor said if the BJP wins the 2024 election, then whatever democratic institutions are there will continue to weaken further but this is not exclusive to the BJP. Whenever any person or a group becomes very powerful, the democratic fabric of society is compromised, Prashant Kishor said citing Indira Gandhi's example. India will not become China but the signs of autocratic rule will become more prominent. But there are 15 states ruled by the opposition, Prashant said.

‘If Rahul Gandhi can go to Europe for 7 days...’

Prashant Kishor said the INDIA bloc started late and should have done in last year what they are doing now. "Last year, the INDIA bloc did not even work beyond 7-10 days. If Rahul Gandhi can go to Europe for 7 days, why didn't the bloc work for even that much last year," Prashant Kishor said adding that the INDIA bloc has to now see beyond the 2024 election.

Follow Us On