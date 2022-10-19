Prashant Kishor says Nitish Kumar may join hands with BJP again, JD(U) hits back

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is in talks with the BJP and if the situation arises, he might renew his alliance with the saffron camp. The JD(U), which had snapped ties with the BJP earlier this year to bring back the Mahagathbandhan back in power along with the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, dismissed the claims as misleading and aimed at spreading confusion.

Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar, told news agency PTI, "People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh ji."

Kishor once shared close ties with Kumar before being sacked from the party in 2020. He said Harivansh has not been asked to resign from his Rajya Sabha post for this reason even though the JD(U) has severed ties with the BJP.

"People must keep this in mind that whenever such circumstances arise, he can go back to the BJP and work with it," he said.

While Harivansh declined to comment on the matter, his party said Kumar will never join hands with the BJP again.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said the Bihar chief minister has publicly announced that he will never again in his life join hands with the BJP.

"We strongly refute his claims. Kumar is in active politics for over 50 years and Kishor for six months. Kishor has made such a misleading comment to spread confusion," Tyagi said.

Kishor began his 'padyatra' on October 2 from the Gandhi ashram at Betiharwa in West Champaran in what is being widely seen as a precursor to his fresh entry into active politics.

He was expelled from the JD(U) after being in the party for less than 18 months for criticising Kumar for his support to the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

