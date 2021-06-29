Prashant Kishor slammed by JD(U) chief: ‘Democracy not like running a company’

The chief of Janata Dal (United) RCP Singh has lashed out at political strategist Prashant Kishor, saying that the latter has shown prime ministerial dreams to many politicians, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan reported. He also said that the election victories in Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were due to the voters and not any person, according to Live Hindustan.

Singh further said that Kishor keeps making such jokes to stay in news. “Democracy is not like running a company. The voters make us victorious, not any person,” Live Hindustan quoted the JD(U) chief as saying. Singh also claimed that Kishor has no base in Bihar.

Kishor was instrumental in the thumping victory of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

He recently held a series of meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. These meetings fuelled speculations about the possibility of opposition parties coming together to form a third front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Kishor ruled out formation of a third front to take not he BJP in the next General Elections. He said he doesn’t believe any such front can challenge the BJP.

Kishor also handled the poll strategy of DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year. He had also been a poll strategist for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls. He was also roped in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the campaign in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections.

Kishor was sacked from the JD(U) in January last year by Nitish Kumar who was the party chief at that time for his stand against the citizenship law that enables the government to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Kishor had said that he will continue to be politically involved in his home state of Bihar.