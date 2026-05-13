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Prateek Yadav postmortem reveals he died due to blood clot in lungs

Prateek Yadav's autopsy report mentioned that all injuries found on the body were “antemortem”, meaning they occurred before death.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prateek Yadav, stepson of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse” caused by “massive pulmonary thromboembolism”, according to details from his postmortem report.

Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow's Civil Hospital on Wednesday morning. (File Image)

The 38-year-old died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after his health suddenly deteriorated at his residence.

The postmortem report stated: “Cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.” It further noted that the entire heart and pulmonary thromboembolic material had been preserved in formalin for histopathological examination, while viscera had been preserved for chemical analysis.

The report also mentioned that all injuries found on the body were “antemortem”, meaning they occurred before death.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is a serious medical condition caused by blood clots blocking arteries in the lungs, which can severely affect breathing and blood circulation.

According to Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, authorities received information about Prateek’s deteriorating condition around 5 am, following which a medical team rushed to his residence.

Earlier this year, Prateek had also drawn attention after publicly speaking about marital issues with Aparna Yadav through social media posts in which he alleged strain in family relationships and said he intended to seek a divorce.

 
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