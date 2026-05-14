Prateek Yadav's last rites in Lucknow today; autopsy reveals cause of death: 5 points

The last rites of Prateek Yadav, stepson of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, will be held on Thursday, May 14, at Lucknow's Baikunth Dham.

Prateek Yadav was an animal lover and ran an organisation to rescue and take care of animals.(Instagram/iamprateekyadav)

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Prateek died early Wednesday morning, May 13, at the age of 38 after he was reported unwell and was rushed to hospital. He was married to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav and the couple had a daughter together.

Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over Prateek's death and said that he was too young and was very conscious about his health since childhood.

“Prateek Yadav is no longer among us today. It is a matter of great sorrow. He was young. Since childhood, he was very conscious about his health and wanted to move ahead in life. He was a very good boy who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work," Akhilesh wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over Prateek Yadav's death, calling it “extremely heartbreaking”. Died of blood clot in lungs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over Prateek Yadav's death, calling it “extremely heartbreaking”. Died of blood clot in lungs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Prateek's post-mortem examination accessed by HT, he suffered a “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism". This indicates that a large blood clot had severely obstructed blood flow in his lungs and triggered sudden failure of the heart and respiratory system. Underwent treatment for several heath conditions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Prateek's post-mortem examination accessed by HT, he suffered a “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism". This indicates that a large blood clot had severely obstructed blood flow in his lungs and triggered sudden failure of the heart and respiratory system. Underwent treatment for several heath conditions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prateek had been undergoing treatment for several health conditions and had reportedly been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow multiple times over the past year, the hospital said. It added that Prateek was admitted to the hospital for treatment of several serious health complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prateek had been undergoing treatment for several health conditions and had reportedly been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow multiple times over the past year, the hospital said. It added that Prateek was admitted to the hospital for treatment of several serious health complications. {{/usCountry}}

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He was last admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow on April 29, just weeks before his death, for severe breathlessness and breathing difficulty.

“Prateek Yadav was a known case of HTN (Hypertension) and DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) and used to visit Medanta Lucknow for treatment. He recently visited the hospital with sudden onset breathing difficulty and chest discomfort and was diagnosed with sub-massive pulmonary embolism with cardiac involvement. He was last seen on April 29, 2026,” the hospital said in a statement.

A fitness enthusiast

Prateek Yadav was a known fitness enthusiast and was the “first Indian” to win the prestigious ‘International Transformation of the Month’ title on a leading global fitness platform in 2012.

He not only owned a gym in Lucknow called Iron Core Fit, but also launched a fitness apparel brand named Iron Hyde.

A Tony Robbins fan

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Prateek Yadav was a fan of motivational speaker Tony Robbins and attended his personal development seminars in the United States frequently. A known fitness enthusiast himself, Prateek credited Robbins for inspiring him to start his fitness journey.

Prateek Yadav with motivational speaker Tony Robbins. (FILE PHOTO)

An animal lover

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Prateek Yadav's love for animals is no secret to anyone. He used to make sure that dogs around his office in Lucknow were fed and taken care of used to share videos with animals frequently on his social media, where he was quite active.

He founded an organisation for animal welfare — Jeev Aashraya — for rescuing stray animals and providing them with medical attention and proper care.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

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