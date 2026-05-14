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Prateek Yadav's last rites in Lucknow today; autopsy reveals cause of death: 5 points

Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over Prateek's death and said that he was too young and was very conscious about his health since childhood.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:41 am IST
Edited by Nikita Sharma
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The last rites of Prateek Yadav, stepson of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, will be held on Thursday, May 14, at Lucknow's Baikunth Dham.

Prateek Yadav was an animal lover and ran an organisation to rescue and take care of animals.(Instagram/iamprateekyadav)

Prateek died early Wednesday morning, May 13, at the age of 38 after he was reported unwell and was rushed to hospital. He was married to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav and the couple had a daughter together.

Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over Prateek's death and said that he was too young and was very conscious about his health since childhood.

Prateek Yadav is no longer among us today. It is a matter of great sorrow. He was young. Since childhood, he was very conscious about his health and wanted to move ahead in life. He was a very good boy who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work," Akhilesh wrote on X.

He was last admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow on April 29, just weeks before his death, for severe breathlessness and breathing difficulty.

“Prateek Yadav was a known case of HTN (Hypertension) and DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) and used to visit Medanta Lucknow for treatment. He recently visited the hospital with sudden onset breathing difficulty and chest discomfort and was diagnosed with sub-massive pulmonary embolism with cardiac involvement. He was last seen on April 29, 2026,” the hospital said in a statement.

A fitness enthusiast

Prateek Yadav was a known fitness enthusiast and was the “first Indian” to win the prestigious ‘International Transformation of the Month’ title on a leading global fitness platform in 2012.

He not only owned a gym in Lucknow called Iron Core Fit, but also launched a fitness apparel brand named Iron Hyde.

A Tony Robbins fan

Prateek Yadav was a fan of motivational speaker Tony Robbins and attended his personal development seminars in the United States frequently. A known fitness enthusiast himself, Prateek credited Robbins for inspiring him to start his fitness journey.

Prateek Yadav with motivational speaker Tony Robbins. (FILE PHOTO)

An animal lover

Prateek Yadav's love for animals is no secret to anyone. He used to make sure that dogs around his office in Lucknow were fed and taken care of used to share videos with animals frequently on his social media, where he was quite active.

He founded an organisation for animal welfare — Jeev Aashraya — for rescuing stray animals and providing them with medical attention and proper care.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

 
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Home / India News / Prateek Yadav's last rites in Lucknow today; autopsy reveals cause of death: 5 points
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