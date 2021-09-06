Prayagraj-Jaipur Express to run with Railways' new AC-3 tier 'economy' coaches from today

The Prayagraj-Jaipur Express, operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, will, on Monday, September 6, become the first train in the country to run with new AC-3 tier economy coaches of the Indian Railways. Two such coaches will be connected to the train in place of an equal number of standard sleeper class compartments, officials said.

After the Prayagraj-Jaipur Daily Special, numbered 02403 from Prayagraj to Jaipur and 02404 in the reverse direction, these will be installed in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli, Visakahapatnam-Amritsar and Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express trains. At present, the NCR zone has seven new AC coaches available.

In order to travel in these new compartments, total 806 of which will be rolled out, passengers will have to shell out 8 per cent less than the fare which they will have to pay to travel in the normal AC-3 tier class. For this specific train, a fare of ₹1,085 will be charged for the new air-conditioned coaches while travelling from Prayagraj to Jaipur, as against ₹1175 for the regular ones.

Equipped with several modern facilities, the new AC-3 tier coaches have 83 berths as against 72 in their regular counterparts. These have services such as seats with an improved and modular design with foldable snack tables, individual AC vents for each berth, individual reading points and mobile charging points for each berth, increased headroom for both lower and upper berths, improved fire safety system etc.

These have been conceptualised by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and will be rolled out from RCF, Kapurthala; Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareilly.