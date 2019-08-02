e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 02, 2019

Prepare for Bengal NRC: Muslim group

Bengal has around 2.46 crore Muslims, who comprise 27.01% of the state’s population according to the 2011 census.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata
BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has claimed on several occasions that over one crore Muslims in the state are illegal.
BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has claimed on several occasions that over one crore Muslims in the state are illegal. (PTI Photo)

The West Bengal chapter of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars, has issued a set of nine advisories to Muslims, asking them to keep documents relating to birth and citizenship in order and ready so that they do not face any crisis in case of a citizenship screening in the state.

Bengal has around 2.46 crore Muslims, who comprise 27.01% of the state’s population according to the 2011 census. BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has claimed on several occasions that over one crore Muslims in the state are illegal.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 01:44 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS DhoniParliament Live Updates
    don't miss