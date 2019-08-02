Prepare for Bengal NRC: Muslim group

india

The West Bengal chapter of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars, has issued a set of nine advisories to Muslims, asking them to keep documents relating to birth and citizenship in order and ready so that they do not face any crisis in case of a citizenship screening in the state.

Bengal has around 2.46 crore Muslims, who comprise 27.01% of the state’s population according to the 2011 census. BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has claimed on several occasions that over one crore Muslims in the state are illegal.

