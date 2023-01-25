Home / India News / On eve of 74th Republic Day, President Murmu hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India | Highlights

On eve of 74th Republic Day, President Murmu hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India | Highlights

india news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 07:37 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu's address, 74th Republic Day, highlights: The address was telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan. 

President Droupadi Murmu's address, 74th Republic Day, highlights.
President Droupadi Murmu's address, 74th Republic Day, highlights.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Keeping with tradition, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address was telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan. All the updates from the address can be tracked here.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 when the country became a sovereign state. Part of the celebration includes a traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by states and central ministries/departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:29 PM IST

    Murmu concludes her address

    On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Droupadi Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    Murmu lists challenges that need to be 'addressed urgently'

    “In my view, global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently. Global temperatures are rising and extreme forms of climate change are visible.”

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:24 PM IST

    Murmu commends the role of farmers, labourers, scientists, engineers 

    "I appreciate the roles of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers whose collective strength enables our country to move forward in the spirit of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan".

    “I appreciate each and every citizen contributing towards the progress of the country.”

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST

    Murmu calls G20 an ‘ideal forum’ to discuss and find solutions to global challenges

    As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85 per cent of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them: President Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    India's G20 presidency an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism, says Murmu

    G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism & the right forum for shaping a better world & a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    Murmu on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, women empowerment and gender equality

    India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely& pro-active interventions from Govt. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes: President Murmu

    Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India: Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    Murmu hails India's achievements in the field of science, technology

    “We can feel proud of our achievements in the field of science and technology. In the field of space technology, India has been one of the few leading countries.”

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    Murmu speaks on 'essence of India'

    We are all one, and we are all Indians. So many creeds and so many languages have not divided us but united us. That's why we have succeeded as a democratic republic. This is the essence of India: Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    India has moved from a poor, illiterate nation to…: Murmu

    India has moved from being a poor and illiterate nation to a confident nation on the world stage. This progress would not have been possible without the guidance from the collective wisdom of the framers of the Constitution: Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    President hails India for becoming fifth largest economy in world

    “Last year India became the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement has been achieved against a global backdrop of economic uncertainty. With the help of able leadership and effective struggle, we soon came out of the recession, and resumed our journey of development.”

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:11 PM IST

    Murmu remembers BN Rau

    We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared initial draft & other experts and officers who helped in making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions & communities of India&that they included 15 women: Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    India will be indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar: Murmu

    India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Droupadi Murmu

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    Murmu addresses nation

    When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu 

  • Jan 25, 2023 07:02 PM IST

    President Murmu addresses nation on eve of 74th Republic day 

    President Droupaid Murmu begins her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic day.

  • Jan 25, 2023 06:48 PM IST

    Republic Day 2023: How to watch President Murmu's address to nation today

    On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her maiden speech on the occasion on Wednesday. It will be broadcast from 7pm on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi and English, as per an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more

  • Jan 25, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees. Details here

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on Thursday at Delhi's Kartavya Path. Attendees will get tickets (coupons) that would allow them to travel for free to two stations near Raisina Hill, and Mandi House station. Read more

  • Jan 25, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Parade to witness first-ever march of women riders. Check details

    The first-ever women riders – participating in the keenly watched Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path – will be among the many firsts the nation will be witnessing Thursday as part of celebrations to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 when the country became a sovereign state. Read more

  • Jan 25, 2023 06:33 PM IST

    President Murmu to address nation on eve of 74th Republic Day

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation shortly. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
droupadi murmu republic day

Antony’s son quits all Cong posts after tweet on BBC documentary

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Anil later clarified that he resigned from all posts in KPCC and AICC, not from the party, but he said he will concentrate more on his profession and remain only as an ordinary worker of the party.

A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it “a dangerous precedent,” senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony quit all party posts on Wednesday blaming “growing intolerance and sycophancy in the organisation”. (HT)
A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it “a dangerous precedent,” senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony quit all party posts on Wednesday blaming “growing intolerance and sycophancy in the organisation”. (HT)
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story

HC asks Telangana to conduct Republic Day parade

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Justice Devi also asked the government to allow the people to attend the celebrations. She, however, left it to the discretion of the government to choose the place for conducting the celebrations.

An official said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag at Raj Bhavan, as there is no communication from government so far about any ceremonial parade. (HT)
An official said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag at Raj Bhavan, as there is no communication from government so far about any ceremonial parade. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Padma Awards 2023: Full list of 106 recipients named for civilian honours

india news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Modi, Sisi elevate ties to a strategic partnership

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:25 PM IST

Sisi is on a three-day visit to the country and will be the first Egyptian leader to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26. He held wide-ranging talks with Modi aimed at revitalising bilateral relations, with security and economic cooperation emerging as key pillars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story

HT interview: Egypt enjoys key strategic location, says President Sisi

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the chief guest at the 2023 Republic Day celebrations, spoke to Hindustan Times on the contours of the India-Egypt relationship, and a range of other bilateral and international issues

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

First Women’s IPL gets off the mark with 4,700-cr

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:21 PM IST

The five winning franchisees -- who will own the teams for 10 years — trumped 11 other bidders in a closed tender process, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced

HT Image
HT Image
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Close Story

Top Padma honours for Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna

india news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Nineteen awardees were women, two were foreigners, non-resident Indians, people of Indian origin or overseas citizens of India, and seven laureates were honoured posthumously, said a statement by the Union home ministry

HT Image
HT Image
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Close Story

2 killed in Lucknow building collapse; SP MLA’s son among three booked

india news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The deceased women have been identified as Begum Haider (75) and Uzma Talha (35) — the mother and wife of Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abbas Haider

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a four-storey residential building in the Hazratganj area, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI)
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a four-storey residential building in the Hazratganj area, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

PM congratulates Padma awardees, says ‘India cherishes their rich contributions’

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:52 PM IST

This year, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were among the six Padma Vibhushan awardees.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the tableaux artists, tribal guests, NCC Cadets, and NSS Volunteers at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
New Delhi, Jan 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the tableaux artists, tribal guests, NCC Cadets, and NSS Volunteers at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI/PIB)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Close Story

Sudha Murty awarded Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year. This year, a total of 106 Padma awards will be conferred to personalities across varied disciplines.

Actor Raveena Tandon has been conferred with the Padma Shri, while author Sudha Murty has been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Music composer MM Keeravani has been conferred with Padma Shri.
Actor Raveena Tandon has been conferred with the Padma Shri, while author Sudha Murty has been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Music composer MM Keeravani has been conferred with Padma Shri.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story

ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, 25 other ‘unsung heroes’ get Padma Awards

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Unsung heroes Ratan Chandra Kar, Hirabai Lobi, Munishwar Chander Dawar are among the 25 personalities conferred with the Padma Shri award.

(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Govt ‘unhappy’ with wrestlers' behaviour, unlikely to switch oversight committee

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:47 PM IST

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor and Sakshi Malik, who staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president, expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia addressing a joint press conference with Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur. (ANI)
Wrestler Bajrang Punia addressing a joint press conference with Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur. (ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

4 injured in explosion in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:28 PM IST

The explosion took place near Ukhrul district’s Gandhi chowk, which is also known as community circle.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story

Republic Day: CRPF officer gets 8th gallantry medal; highest among CAPFs

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:15 PM IST

CRPF officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra, 49, holds the rank of second-in-command (equivalent to superintendent of police), and he, along with four of his colleagues, has been awarded with the police medal for bravery

Republic Day 2023: The parade will begin at 10 am which will be broadcast live on state-run channels.(ANI)
Republic Day 2023: The parade will begin at 10 am which will be broadcast live on state-run channels.(ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

Daily brief: Dalits in Karnataka village denied entry in hotels, temple

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dalit community of Gadag district claimed the authorities held peace meetings with the dominant caste group of the village but failed to broker a truce (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Dalit community of Gadag district claimed the authorities held peace meetings with the dominant caste group of the village but failed to broker a truce (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out