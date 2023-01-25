On eve of 74th Republic Day, President Murmu hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India | Highlights

Keeping with tradition, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address was telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan. All the updates from the address can be tracked here.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 when the country became a sovereign state. Part of the celebration includes a traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by states and central ministries/departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.