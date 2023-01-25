Home / India News / Republic Day 2023: How to watch President Murmu's address to nation today

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The regional channels of Doordarshan will telecast the President's address in local languages, too.

President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day address will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio (AIR).
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her maiden speech on the occasion on Wednesday. It will be broadcast from 7pm on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi and English, as per an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The regional channels of Doordarshan will telecast the address in local languages, too. AIR’s regional streams can be tuned into from 9.30pm to listen to the speech in state languages. The president’s address will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on January 26 morning.

In a first, an Egyptian President has been invited as the chief guest for Republic Day. President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to take part in India's 74th Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians.”

Sisi was set to hold discussions with Murmu, Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, and at least half a dozen agreements are slated to be inked by both nations reportedly.

The Republic Day celebration is scheduled to begin at 7:30am on January 25. President Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem. A 120-member Egyptian contingent will also participate in the parade, which will begin from Vijay Chowk at 10 am. It will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Radio listeners can also tune in live.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

republic day droupadi murmu president of india
