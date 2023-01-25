Home / India News / Republic Day 2023 Parade to witness first-ever march of women riders. Check details

Republic Day 2023 Parade to witness first-ever march of women riders. Check details

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 05:17 PM IST

"This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF Camel Contingent will march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade," the BSF was quoted by news agency ANI.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The first-ever women riders – participating in the keenly watched Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path – will be among the many firsts the nation will be witnessing Thursday as part of celebrations to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 when the country became a sovereign state.

The women riders will be part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force and among the 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps, NSS along with 19 military pipes and drums bands in the Republic Day parade this year.

"This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF Camel Contingent will march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade," the BSF was quoted by news agency ANI.

Of the 24 women who were trained for riding on the camel, 12 were selected to participate in the parade. These women had also previously participated in the BSF Raising Day Parade, Camel Contingent Commander MS Kheechee told ANI.

The 12 women riders of the BSF Camel Contingent who will be marching from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade include Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna and Hina.

Belonging to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, these women will be marching atop the camels donning specially designed regal ceremonial uniforms which represent the many treasured craft forms of India.

These uniforms have been assembled by a noted fashion designer and will have the iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, a classic and elegant long tunic. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Benaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique, said the BSF, adding "the uniform is styled with the striking Pagh - a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan."

(With ANI inputs)

