President Droupadi Murmu begins two-day Uttarakhand visit

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:21 PM IST

On Friday, she will address the valedictory session of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie

President Droupadi Murmu being received by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday began her two-day visit to Uttarakhand as she was received by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun.

State cabinet ministers Premchand Aggarwal, Saurabh Bahuguna, chief secretary SS Sandhu, director general of police Ashok Kumar, Garhwal police commissioner Sushil Kumar, Dehradun district magistrate and senior superintendent of police were also present on the occasion.

President Murmu will virtually inaugurate/lay foundation stones for various projects in the state, such as energy, education, roads, transport and urban development.

On Friday, she will address the valedictory session of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. President Murmu will also attend the annual convocation of Doon University in Dehradun.

