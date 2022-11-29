Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Murmu's advise to students aiming for success in career: 'More salary is good but…'

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 06:28 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu made the statements while addressing the 18th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.

President Droupadi Murmu speaks at the convocation ceremony of the NIT Kurukshetra. (Screengrab/President of India Twitter video)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday advised students not to judge their success in life based on their “salary package” and instead choose a career that gives them satisfaction and a sense of meaning in life.

She made the statements during the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.

“These days students' success in their career is judged on the basis of their salary package during campus placements…While a higher salary package is good, it does not mean that the student who does not get a good package is less qualified,” she said.

Murmu further stated that students should decide what they want to do in their life and choose a career accordingly. She also urged parents to motivate their children for excellence, saying “in striving so, achievements will automatically come their way”.

The president said that currently the world is going through a phase of rapid change due to technological advent, and as a result, the nature of jobs as well as the basic needs of the people is changing. In view of these changes, she added, it is important that the Indian technical institutions become “future-ready”.

Speaking about Haryana and Punjab, Murmu said that the states have made an important contribution in the development of Indian agriculture. She said the progressive farmers of the states have paved the way for the green revolution using modern technology and also provided food security to the country.

“But today, increasing air and land pollution and depleting ground water level in the region have emerged as a major problem,” she added.

Murmu also said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, it became clear that the common citizens of India is “technology friendly” and as an example, she cited the success of digital payment in the country.

HT News Desk

Topics
droupadi murmu salary kurukshetra success haryana punjab
