President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:54 PM IST

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI File Photo)
PTI |

President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement.

Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

"...Murmu underwent cataract surgery today.... Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital,” it said.

