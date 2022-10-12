President Droupadi Murmu unveils first National Law University centre in Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Tripura judicial academy and unveiled a model of the Tripura’s first National Law University to mark her maiden visit to the state after assuming office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the first day of her visit, President Murmu also interacted with authorities and workers of the Central Tea Processing Factory at Durgabari Tea Estate, nearly 20 km from state capital Agartala.

The President is also expected to virtually inaugurate a newly-built MLA hostel and launch a bunch of projects from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan before attending an event at the Agartala townhall in the evening.

On Thursday, she is scheduled to inaugurate two passenger trains, including the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata Express from Agartala and the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express till Manipur’s Thangsang. Later, she will visit Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district and then head to Assam.

Also Read:‘Can you identify CM?’ President Murmu asks tea workers during Tripura visit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the CPM declared a boycott of her event alleging that their leaders and activists were assaulted under the Bharatiya Janata Party regime since 2018.

“Different programmes were organised including a civic reception on the occasion of visit of President Droupadi Murmu on October 12. CPM state secretary, incumbent legislators and former parliamentarians were invited for the event. We welcome her but decided to boycott the event,” a press communique signed by CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury read.

“There has been no rule of law in the state since the last four-and-a-half years. There are constant attacks on personal freedom and civic rights... We hope that the President will get to witness the real situation in the state and will take initiatives to revive rights of the citizens,” the CPM circular further stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}