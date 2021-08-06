President invites ministers for high tea

President Ram Nath Kovind has invited the Union council of ministers for a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, days after the Narendra Modi-led government conducted its biggest reshuffle in the council since 2014.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan described it as a courtesy meeting. As several new ministers were inducted into the council during the rejig, the President has called all of them together, it said.

“This is not the first time that such an event will take place,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan functionary familiar with the development said.

On July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted 36 new faces into the council and promoted seven junior ministers to independent or Cabinet roles.

Modi dropped 12 ministers, including the ministers of health, education, information technology, law, environment and information, and broadcasting in the biggest rejig in the council since 2014 when he first took over as the Prime Minister.

The President is likely to give a speech at the event on Saturday.