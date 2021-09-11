President Kovind to visit Prayagraj today; lay foundations for high court complex, law varsity

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is all set to visit Prayagraj (earlier known as Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to lay the foundation stones of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of the Allahabad high court, according to an itinerary issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will also lay the foundation stones for a multi-level parking facility, an advocate chamber library, and an auditorium.

Also Read | President Kovind honours 44 teachers for outstanding work

The new complex of the Allahabad high court will have around 2,600 chambers for the lawyers of the court, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which has released 6,000 million rupees for the entire project. The President is also slated to visit the library hall of the high court bar association this time, according to a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh National Law University is being constructed in the Jhalwa area of Prayagraj. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, along with other senior judges, is also expected to grace the foundation-stone laying ceremony today with his presence. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, UP governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to be present at the occasion, reports said.

Confirming the President’s visit, ADM City, AK Kanaujia, said earlier this week, “Although we have yet not received the minute-to-minute protocol pertaining to President’s visit, all the preparations needed for the visit are being put in place.”

Also Read | Gorakhpur on way to becoming city of knowledge, says President Kovind

This is the second time in two weeks that the President is making a visit to the state of Uttar Pradesh. President Kovind had earlier on August 26 gone on a four-day visit to the state by a special train, inaugurating multiple projects in the process. In late June, he had visited his ancestral village of Paraukh in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh and interacted with old friends from his school days and his early days of social service.