President's Parliament address focuses on Amrit Kaal, development: Top quotes

Focusing on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament. In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajay Sabha President Murmu said, "India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence. Amrit Kaal is a period of 100 years of Independence and making of a developed India. These 25 years is a period for all citizens to focus on duty."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are top quotes by President Droupadi Murmu during her speech:

1. “Government striving to get rid of every sign of slavery, an example is change of name from Rajpath to Kartavya Path.”

2. “Government has ensured there is no restriction for women in any field of work. Today we are seeing success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign; for first time in India, number of women is more than men."

3. “Priority of my govt is 11 crore small farmers who were for decades deprived of benefits of government.”

4. “Government has always kept country's interest paramount, showed will to completely change policy and strategy.”

5. “Earlier, there was a long wait for tax refund. Today, refund is received within a few days of filing Income Tax Return.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. “Indian Railways fast moving towards becoming world's largest electric railway network.”

7. “India has changed thinking that progress and nature can't go together, govt focusing on 'green growth'."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail