...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

President Murmu exhorts Army Training Command to enhance Army's operational preparedness

President Murmu exhorts Army Training Command to enhance Army's operational preparedness

Updated on: May 01, 2026 03:56 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Shimla, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday exhorted the Army Training Command to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

President Murmu exhorts Army Training Command to enhance Army's operational preparedness

President Murmu, who visited the ARTRAC headquarters here before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, said in a statement.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who was briefed about the evolution of ARTRAC by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and defence civilians for the stellar work being done, and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour, the ministry said.

Murmu was received at ARTRAC headquarters by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lt Gen Devendra Sharma.

"Elaborating on the novel initiatives of the ARTRAC, Lt Gen Sharma brought out the impetus provided towards drone training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of 'Red Teaming' and initiatives towards digitisation and automation in the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

President Murmu's itinerary had several programmes but due to inclement weather conditions, she remained confined to Shimla.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
shimla indian army himachal pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / President Murmu exhorts Army Training Command to enhance Army's operational preparedness
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.