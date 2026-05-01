Shimla, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday exhorted the Army Training Command to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

President Murmu exhorts Army Training Command to enhance Army's operational preparedness

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President Murmu, who visited the ARTRAC headquarters here before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, said in a statement.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who was briefed about the evolution of ARTRAC by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and defence civilians for the stellar work being done, and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour, the ministry said.

Murmu was received at ARTRAC headquarters by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lt Gen Devendra Sharma.

"Elaborating on the novel initiatives of the ARTRAC, Lt Gen Sharma brought out the impetus provided towards drone training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of 'Red Teaming' and initiatives towards digitisation and automation in the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the Indian Army and widespread engagements with friendly foreign countries and sister Services, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the Indian Army and widespread engagements with friendly foreign countries and sister Services, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is a critical gear in the path to military glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat. The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the Indian Army, which gives it a unique perspective into the art and science of warfighting, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is a critical gear in the path to military glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat. The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the Indian Army, which gives it a unique perspective into the art and science of warfighting, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, President Murmu was accorded a warm sendoff at Annandale Helipad in Shimla, where Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, DGP Ashok Tiwari and other senior civil, police and army officers were also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, President Murmu was accorded a warm sendoff at Annandale Helipad in Shimla, where Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, DGP Ashok Tiwari and other senior civil, police and army officers were also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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President Murmu's itinerary had several programmes but due to inclement weather conditions, she remained confined to Shimla.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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