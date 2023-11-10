President Murmu to get new voter ID card, address update process started

President Droupadi Murmu is set to receive a new voter identification card as the process to change her address to Delhi has begun, officials said on Friday.

The address in her current voter ID card is of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, a senior official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) Office said.

CEO P Krishnamurthy on Friday visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate her in "changing her voter ID address" to Delhi, the officials said.

"In an exemplary display of democratic participation, the Hon'ble president filled out Form-8 to initiate the address update process," the CEO Office said in a statement.

The president is "set to receive a new voter ID card, reflecting her updated residential address in Delhi," the statement said.

The Delhi CEO apprised the president about the ongoing Special Summary Revision-2024.

She will be eligible to cast her vote in the forthcoming election from New Delhi district, the statement said.

"The CEO expressed gratitude to the president for her cooperation in this electoral endeavour. This collaborative effort exemplifies the dedication to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process at the highest levels of governance," it said.

Murmu had scripted history last year by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected to the top position.