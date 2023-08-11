This era will define India for 1000 years; NDA has delivered: Modi

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said decisions made in the current era of the 21st century will affect and shape India for the next 1,000 years, and exhorted the political class to fulfil its responsibility by collectively focusing on development and meeting the aspirations of the young.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

He also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had made tremendous progress in various domains, which were recognised globally, and expressed confidence that the alliance will return to power on the basis of this record for a third term in 2024.

Speaking at the end of the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, Modi said, “In any nation’s history, there is a time when it breaks old barriers and takes steps with new vision and energy. This era in 21st century — and I am saying this with a lot of responsibility in the highest temple of democracy — is an opportunity for India to fulfil its dreams. This time frame is really important. What will happen now will affect the country for 1000 years and lay the foundations for that long.”

Modi added that is why they had a major responsibility to pursue the dream of development. “This is the call of our time.”

The Prime Minister recalled that after 30 years, a majority government had been formed in Delhi in 2014, and citizens, on the basis of the government’s track record, gave it another opportunity in 2019.

Claiming that his government was “corruption-free” and had not only stabilised India’s image globally but taken it to new heights, Modi hit out at critics undermining India’s image. He said that the plan of these detractors was not working since the world had seen how India was contributing to global good. “What did the Opposition do when there are possibilities everywhere? Under garb of no-confidence motion, they tried to break the people’s confidence.”

Modi said that India was at a moment where the young were opening a record number of start-ups, India was witnessing record inflows of foreign direct investment, exports had reached new highs, and the poor believed they could meet their dreams.

“In the last five years, according to Niti Aayog, 13.5 crore people (135 million) have come out of poverty. In a working paper, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that India has almost eradicated extreme poverty. IMF has called DBT (direct benefits transfer) and social welfare schemes a logistical marvel. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Jal Jeevan Mission is saving 400,000 lives. WHO says that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan saved 300,000 lives while Unicef has said that campaign has saved R 50,000 of the poor,” Modi said. “What the world can see from afar, these people who live here can’t see,” he added in a dig at the opposition.

Concluding his speech, Modi claimed that the world today believed in India because India’s self-confidence had grown. “This is a moment to accelerate progress. If you don’t understand it, keep quiet… but don’t shatter the country’s confidence.”