PM Narendra Modi mother LIVE: In Gandhinagar, prime minister pays respect to her and carries her mortal remains
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother: Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Ahmedabad for ill health on Wednesday following which PM Modi rushed there to see his mother. The hospital had released a statement on Thursday saying Heeraben Modi is recovering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital at the age of 99. Honouring his mother for her “glorious” life, PM Modi took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute wherein he wrote that on her 100th birthday when he met her, she told him something that he will remember forever. “Work with intelligence and live life with purity,” the PM's tweet added.
Heeraben was said to be recovering on Thursday after the hospital released a statement saying so. She was hospitalised owing to ill health on Wednesday. The prime minister had rushed to the hospital in Ahmedabad after learning about his mother's health condition, and stayed there for an hour and a half.
PM Modi, who is scheduled to attend several programmes later in the day, has reportedly not cancelled any of those and left for Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train in West Bengal's Howrah district and has other development works lined up.
Tributes have begun pouring in for the demise of Heeraben Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati were among some names who extended their condolences to PM Modi for his loss.
Heeraben Modi was born in Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat, on June 18, 1923. She has five sons and a daughter, with PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 08:31 AM
PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother in Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his late mother Heeraben Modi and also carries her mortal remains.
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 08:27 AM
PM Modi's brother, other family members arrive in Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members have arrived at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi has also reached there.
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 08:22 AM
PM Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away earlier in the day.